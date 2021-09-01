UNC Greensboro now requiring face masks outdoors regardless of vaccination status

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The University of North Carolina at Greensboro updated its face mask policy Wednesday, requiring everyone to wear a face mask outdoors when social distancing is not possible.

The new guidance goes into effect on Wednesday and will apply to all formal and informal activities and interactives, the university said.

The university will also continue to require face masks indoors.

UNCG asks the community to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance when choosing a face covering

