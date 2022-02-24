Ukrainians living in NC worried about family overseas

(WGHP) — For thousands of Ukrainians living in North Carolina, there’s one thing on their minds: their family overseas.

“Disappointing, disheartening, depressing. It’s overwhelming actually. It’s unexpected,” said Vitaliy Strohush, a Ukrainian professor at Elon University.

He was fearful when he woke up to pictures and videos of the country and people he loves under attack.

“You see these rockets flying in…all these ballistic missiles. Some of them are missing, hitting living areas or where civilians live, and so many lives are already lost,” Strohush said.

Strohush lived in Ukraine for 25 years. He moved to the United States to get his Ph.D. and stayed to teach at Elon. His family and his wife’s family still live in Ukraine.

Vasyl Taras has a similar story. He was born and raised in Ukraine and left when he was 16 for school. Now, he lives in Greensboro and is a professor at UNCG.

When he heard what happened, he reached out to family and his research colleagues in the country.

“They said everybody woke up at 5 a.m. to the sound of ballistic rockets. They said it sounded first like airplanes then it’s much louder, and then the explosion,” aras said.

Both Strohush and Taras say their families don’t know if they should hunker down and wait or brave the jam-packed streets and try to get out of the country.

Strohush’s biggest fear is simple.

“That I will not see my family…that’s the worst…the bomb is going to fall, and that’s it, and I will not probably even know,” Strohush said.

“If it gets really bad, I’ll probably have to go and fight. If it goes slowly like the last time, we’ll just wait, and I’ll do my job and help my country economically and in other ways,” Taras said.

Both men say the people are resilient.

“For Ukrainians, it’s clear you stand for your land. For Russia, what are they fighting for? what are they doing?” Strohush siad. “They just came to murder innocent people? For what?”

They’re hopeful as they see signs the Ukrainian people are not backing down.

“The lines at the military conscription points and blood donation points are much, much longer than the lines at the grocery store, so it seems like the Ukrainians are preparing for a fight,” Taras said.