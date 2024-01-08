(WGHP) — More people are moving to North Carolina, according to a report from U-Haul.

In 2023, the moving company ranked NC #3 in terms of people moving in.

This information was based off of one-way customer moves. The only states ranked higher were Texas and Florida.

Jack Kaplan says it took him 18 hours to move from Kansas to High Point.

He says one of the reasons his family moved to the Triad was because his wife took a job at High Point University.

Kaplan says it wasn’t just a new opportunity that brought them here.

“It’s so far from everywhere, and Kansas’ weather is the extremes. It’s 0 in the winter and 100 in the summer … for extended periods of time,” Kaplan said.

Greensboro RE/MAX Realtor Kelly Marks says with big corporations making North Carolina their home, our state could be ranked higher on U-Haul’s list in the future.

“We certainly have, in Raleigh, major players like Apple, Google,” Marks said. “Billion-dollar facilities. When you start talking multi-billion-dollar facilities … right here with Toyota for example: $14 billion. The largest earth moving project happening in the United States right now.”

With a high demand for housing, Marks says there is currently a low inventory of homes, and it’s been that way for years.

“You really need about six months of housing to create even buying and selling conditions. But with Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem, Guilford County, Forsyth County, we’re all pretty much operating centrally on two months of inventory,” Marks said.

Although North Carolina has a competitive housing market, Kaplan says the Triad is the place to be.

“Everything you could want is in the Triad. It’s just a matter of finding where it is,” Kaplan said.

North Carolina’s top growth markets include Charlotte, Wake Forest, Wilmington and Asheville.