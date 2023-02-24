BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people who have “extensive history” with police were involved in a fight that escalated into a stabbing, according to officers.

According to police, a fight between two people who know each other started inside the Burlington Food Hall around 12:45 a.m. and then went outside onto East Front Street, between S. Lexington Avenue and South Spring Street. They say this was not a random act of violence, and both parties are “well-known” to the police.

Police say that two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital. Initially, they responded to shots fired on E. Front Street, but they have not confirmed if there were any shots fired.

This is a popular downtown area, and dispatch said that there were quite a few people in the area when officers got to the scene.

The two people involved do not have life-threatening injuries.