NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people from Asheboro are wanted in a carjacking and assault New Bern officials said happened on Thursday.

Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to 801 U.S. 70 Highway in New Bern in reference to an assault and carjacking that occurred. When deputies arrived, they located a 74-year-old woman who said two people approached her vehicle while she was eating and told her to get out. When the victim didn’t comply, she was physically assaulted and removed from the vehicle.

The victim, who was not identified, was treated at CarolinaEast Medical Center, deputies said in a release.

An investigation has led to warrants being issued for Danny Lee Minor, 27, and Kimberly Elizabeth Woodell, 30, both of Asheboro. Both are wanted for felony common law robbery, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony assault on a disabled person. Officials said the suspects should be operating a 2015 Hyundai Elantra GT, red in color with North Carolina Registration HD79162.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Minor, Woodell, or the stolen vehicle, contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or your local law enforcement agency.