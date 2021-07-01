Two juveniles hurt in wreck that killed one, shut down E. Wendover Avenue during early morning hours

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a fatal crash that shut down eastbound lanes of East Wendover Avenue between English St. and Highway 29.

According to Greensboro Police, a “juvenile driver” and Antwon Donta White, 32, collided at the intersection of E Wendover Ave and Gatewood Avenue.

White died as a result of the crash. The juvenile driver and a juvenile passenger are being treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash shut down all eastbound lanes of E. Wendover Avenue between Highway 29 and English street from 11:30 p.m. and around 4:25 a.m. Thursday morning while the scene was cleared.

Police are saying that excessive speed may have been a factor in the crash. Charges are forthcoming, and investigations are ongoing.