WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead in Wilkes County.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 6:30 p.m. on August 19, they responded to a home on Old Railroad Grade Road in Thurmond after getting a call of “unresponsive persons.”

Officials say they located Darryl Bullay, 62, and Donna Marie Varn, 57, inside the home. Both were dead from apparent gunshot wounds and a suspected firearm was found at the scene. Both of the deceased lived at the Old Railroad Grade Road home.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the medical examiner were called in to assist in the investigation.

The sheriff’s office says that “no foul play is expected.”