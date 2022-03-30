ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Asheboro police have charged four people after a teenager was shot in the head on Millikan Avenue. Three suspects, all under the age of 18, were charged with attempted murder.

Officers responded to Randolph Health on a report of a gunshot victim at 10:58 p.m. on Saturday.

Asheboro police say that they arrived at Randolph Health and found that the victim was a 17-year-old juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was then airlifted away from Randolph Health to another medical facility for further treatment of their injuries, according to officers.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Nehemiah Quashawn Gaines, 18, as well as a 14-year-old. On Wednesday, officers also arrested a second 14-year-old, as well as a 16-year-old. The suspects under the age of 18 were not identified due to their age.

The three juveniles were charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, discharging a barreled weapon into an occupied property causing serious bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Gaines was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Asheboro police say that a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old were on Millikan Avenue in a vehicle when they were confronted by one or more unidentified individuals.

Officers say that at least one of those individuals opened fire on the vehicle that the 17-year-old and 18-year-old were in, striking the younger teen with gunfire.

Asheboro police say that officers then arrived at Millikan Avenue to secure the location and detained multiple people.

The Asheboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division has assumed control of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Randolph County Crimestoppers at (336) 672-7463 or Det. L. Johnson at (336) 626-1300.