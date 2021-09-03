Twin Arches in Winston-Salem lit in Mount Tabor High School colors to honor student killed in shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Twin Arches over US 52 and the Green Street suspension bridge are lit up in Mount Tabor blue and gold.

Mayor Joines directed that the arches, as well as City Hall and the Strollway bridge over Salem Parkway be illuminated to honor William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr.

Shortly after noon Wednesday, authorities responded to a report of a shooting at Mount Tabor High School. William Miller Jr. was shot and died at the hospital. The suspect has been arrested.

“We want the family of William Miller, as well as the entire Mount Tabor High School community, to know that our residents are standing with them in this difficult time and that they are in our thoughts and prayers,” Joines said.

Joines is requesting that other businesses and building owners also light their buildings for a week in support of the Mount Tabor family.

The Winston-Salem Youth Advisory Council made the suggestion to light the places with the Mount Tabor colors.