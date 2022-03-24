BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (WGHP) — Tweetsie Railroad has announced opening day for their 2022 season.

North Carolina’s oldest theme park will be ready to have guests starting on Saturday, April 9.

“We can’t wait to see our beloved park open again this season,” said Cathy Robbins for Tweetsie Railroad. “Tweetsie’s charm lies in the memories we provide for all generations.”

The historic, railroad-themed park is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until May 28, when the summer schedule begins. During the summer, the park is open Thursdays through Mondays – until weekend-only hours resume on August 14.

In the first special event of the season, the Easter Bunny will visit the park on April 16-17.

Other 2022 special events scheduled area:

Day Out With Thomas™ from June 10-13 and 16-19

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza on July 4

K-9s In Flight Frisbee Dogs on July 23-25 and 28-31

Riders In The Sky on August 13-14

Railroad Heritage Weekend on August 27-28

Ghost Train ® on Friday and Saturday evenings, September 23 – October 29

on Friday and Saturday evenings, September 23 – October 29 Tweetsie Christmas® on select evenings, November 25 – December 30

Single-day tickets are $58 for adults and $39 for children (children 2 and under are free) and Golden Rail Season Pass tickets are $134 for adults and $90 for children. New this year, Golden Rail Season Pass holders also get a Bring-a-Friend-Free ticket to use in April or May. Season pass holders from 2021 will receive a discount if they renew again in 2022.