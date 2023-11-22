BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A turkey fryer is being blamed for a late night fire in Burlington.

According to Burlington Fire Department, they responded to a house fire on Sellars Mill Road just before 1 a.m., around two minutes after the initial dispatch. There was “heavy fire and smoke showing” at the side and back of the home.

Personnel worked to make sure everyone got out of the fire, rescuing a dog. A cat was also able to escape.

It took around 30 minutes to get the fire under control. Firefighters say that a turkey fryer was heating up and “left unattended for an extended period of time.”

The fire ultimately ended up causing around $150,000 in damage to the structure and $50,000 of damage to the contents. One room that had a closed door was left undamaged in the fire, and the fire department wants to use that as a reminder to close interior doors, especially to bedrooms, and ensure all bedrooms have a smoke detector.

They would also like to remind the public to be vigilant while cooking, especially with a turkey fryer. The National Fire Protection Association has a list of recommended alternatives to oil fryers for turkeys.