Truck hits church in Thomasville, tears down breezeway

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A truck tore down the breezeway of a Thomasville church on Friday, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

The white truck pulled into South Gate Baptist Church on Cloniger Drive with a trailer and tried to go under the breezeway to turn around.

The trailer hit the breezeway and tore it down, causing significant damage.

The driver then backed up and removed the business magnets from the side of the truck and went south on Liberty Drive.

Initially, the identity of the driver was unknown, but police say the driver has been identified.