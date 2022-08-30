STOKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A truck crashed head-on into a school bus on Tuesday afternoon in Stokes County, school officials say.

Around 3:50 p.m., a school bus was on Hauser Springs Road when the driver reportedly noticed a speeding truck driving recklessly.

The bus driver stopped to avoid a crash. The driver of the truck then noticed the bus, tried to slow down and hit the bus head-on.

Twenty students were on the bus. No injuries were reported.

There is no word at this time on charges.

This is a developing story.