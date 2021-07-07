Truck crashes into home on Sandy Ridge Road in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash left a big clean-up at a house about to be sold in Guilford County.

The for-sale sign is still in the front yard of the home on Sandy Ridge Road near Clinard Farms Road. Tire tracks lead to where a pickup truck crashed into the front bedroom.

“I was like, wow,” said Amanda Mason, who lives across the street. “That’s a lot of damage.”

Troopers told FOX8 a driver behind the wheel of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck crashed into the house around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday. The driver left the scene before troopers arrived.

The impact exposed wood, insulation and damaged siding. Inside the front bedroom, a built-in shelf was knocked out of place, books and movies were scattered across the floor, and a curtain rod was snapped in half.

“That’s a pretty hard hit to go into the framework like that,” Mason said.

The pickup truck was towed away. A license plate holder and fog light were left in the dirt.

Mason said people speed down Sandy Ridge Road and it was only a matter of time some like this would happen.

“I work second shift and I get home around midnight,” she said. “You’ll see them vroom down through the road.”

The homeowner, David Randall, told FOX8 he has lived at the house for 47 years. A Realtor helped him sift through damage on Wednesday.

Randall is working with his Realtor to make sure needed repairs are made and the deal still goes through.

State troopers are investigating and searching for the driver.