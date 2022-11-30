RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — State Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a man who they believe is connected to a hit-and-run in Randleman earlier this week that left one person hospitalized.

Barry Anthony Blake, 33, is reportedly on the run after he learned investigators found a gray 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck that was involved in the hit-and-run.

Arrest warrants have been drawn up for Blake. His last known address was on King’s Ridge Road in Randleman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department or the State Highway Patrol.

The hit-and-run happened on Old Greensboro Road near New Salem Road on Monday.

A 46-year-old man was pulling a wagon behind him when he was hit.

He was taken to the hospital with a broken ankle and head trauma. His injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.