ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A man having a medical emergency was rescued by quick-acting troopers.

According to the North Carolina Highway State Patrol, on Feb. 3 a trooper was patrolling on I-40 in Alamance County when they saw a car that had hit a concrete median. Another trooper in the area responded and found a man unresponsive in the car.

Investigation revealed that a man driving a pickup truck had a medical emergency and had driven off the road, hitting the median.

The two troopers got into the locked vehicle to get to the patient and found a weak pulse, starting CPR and getting assistance from the Graham Fire Department. They called EMS to assist as well and the patient was taken to the hospital and is recovering.

“The trooper’s quick response in providing medical care embodies the mission of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol through our commitment to public service and the safety of the citizens of our State,” the NCSHP said.