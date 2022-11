RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Randleman on Monday night.

FOX8 is told the hit-and-run happened on Old Greensboro Road near New Salem Road.

A man was pulling a wagon behind him when he was hit. His injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

This is a developing story.