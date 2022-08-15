DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has died after his motorcycle hit a mailbox and a guardrail.

According to highway patrol, troopers were called to the scene of a crass on Saturday just before 10 p.m. on Bud Sink Road in the Welcome area.

Troopers say that Michael Steven Morris, 49, of Thomasville was riding a motorcycle. He rounded a curve and the motorcycle left the roadway, hitting a mailbox and stopping underneath a guardrail.

Investigators are not sure why Morris lost control of the motorcycle, but alcohol and speed are not considered factors.