SEAGROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Randolph County.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, there was a crash just before 11:30 a.m. Monday involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger car on NC 134 near Center Cross Church Road.

The crash was fatal, but the number of fatalities or other injuries has not been released.

NC 134 remains closed as investigators work the scene.