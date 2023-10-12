DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are trying to identify a victim and a suspect in a hit-and-run.

North Carolina Highway Patrol was called to Old Highway US 64 West in Davidson County around 11 p.m. on Tuesday after someone riding a bicycle was hit by a car near Wholesale Alley.

Troopers say that they found the bicyclist twenty feet from the heavily damaged bike on the eastbound shoulder of US 64.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. He’s described as a white man around 5’10” with gray hair. Troopers do not know the identity of the victim.

Anyone who might know who the man is or who might have hit him, troopers say to call highway patrol at (336) 481-0025.