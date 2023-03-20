Troopers asking for public’s help identifying driver after hit-and-run in Davidson County sends 2 to hospital

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers are searching for a driver after two people were sent to the hospital following a hit-and-run in Davidson County on Sunday, according to a North Carolina Highway Patrol news release.

Around 1:49 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on NC-109 near John Wright Road.

A gray truck and a 2013 Buick passenger vehicle were going south on NC-109. The truck didn’t slow down and hit the Buick from behind.

After the crash, the truck continued going south on NC-109 and drove away from the scene.

The Buick went off the road on the right, hit several trees and came to rest facing south on the right of NC-109.

The driver of the gray truck is unknown.

The driver of the Buick was identified as a 75-year-old from Thomasville. The right front passenger was identified as a 77-year-old from Thomasville.

They were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trooper J. Stone is the primary investigator. If anyone has information regarding this collision, they are asked to contact the North Carolina Highway Patrol at (336) 481-0025.