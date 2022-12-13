Troopers ask for public’s help identifying suspect in fatal Montgomery County hit-and-run (NC State Highway Patrol)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina troopers are looking for a suspect after a fatal hit-and-run in Montgomery County on Tuesday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

Around 6 a.m., Brandon Michael Thompson, 32, of Troy, was hit and killed on Capelsie Road north of Hicks Road at Long Hill Baptist Church.

Responding troopers found Thompson dead at the scene.

An unknown pickup truck was going north on Capelsie Road and hit Thompson while he was lying in the road. The truck stopped briefly at the Long Hill Church parking lot before driving away from the scene.

Troopers ask anyone with information to assist in identifying the unknown vehicle that fled the scene by contacting the North Carolina Highway Patrol at (704) 983-4134 or 1 (800) 233-3151.