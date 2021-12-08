Trooper: Greensboro man crashes into pole in after Camaro clocked at 117 mph on I-40

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a black Camaro accused of fleeing a traffic stop in Orange County is behind bars and facing a list of charges, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The incident began just after 2:10 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Orange County near Chapel Hill when a Camaro was clocked at 117 mph in a 65 mph zone, highway patrol officials told CBS 17.

According to a trooper who spoke with CBS 17, he attempted to stop the driver for reckless driving but the Camaro sped off and led the trooper on a chase.

The chase came to an end when the driver of the Camaro slammed their vehicle into an electrical pole that holds up the traffic lights at the intersection of N.C. Highway 54 and Airport Boulevard in Morrisville, according to the trooper.

The driver, identified as Timothy Larae Rankin, 24, of Greensboro, was arrested at the scene and is facing the following charges:

Driving while impaired

Drive with revoked license

Reckless driving to endanger

Felony flee to elude arrest

Felony possession of Schedule VI controlled substance

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI controlled substance

Felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling for controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Rankin, who was not injured in the crash, was transported back to Orange County to face the charges.

N.C. 54 at Airport Boulevard was closed for more than five hours as crews worked to repair the electrical pole and nearby power lines.