Suspect faces additional charge after 3-year-old found at homicide scene dies, Lexington police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder after the death of a 3-year-old.

Brian Moses

Three-year-old Ja-sel Orr died Friday from injuries sustained on March 2. Orr was discovered inside a smoking apartment in Lexington after a 911 caller said they saw blood on the steps and a gun in the parking lot. Orr was rushed out of the apartment and to the hospital.

Two men, Lionel Kocher and Robert Lee Stowe, were found dead at the scene. The police chief says that they sustained more injuries than just gunshot wounds.

The cause of death for the three victims has not been released.

Police arrested Brian Keith Moses, 54, of Winston-Salem.

Police say that the suspect knew the victims. Moses was charged with two counts of murder, arson and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was charged with an additional count of first-degree murder after the death of Ja-sel.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call Lexington Police at (336) 243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers (336) 243-2400.