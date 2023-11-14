RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Trinity man was sentenced on Monday to eight years and one month in prison after pleading guilty to one felony count of receipt of child pornography, according to United States Attorney Sandra J. Hairston of the Middle District of North Carolina.

According to court records, in Aug. 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children got a cyber tip that a person in Trinity was uploading and distributing child pornography.

Law enforcement officials investigated and determined Kevin Lee Nunn was responsible.

Based upon a forensic review, Nunn had thousands of images and videos of child sexual exploitation.

Nunn was sentenced to 97 months in prison.

In addition to prison time, Nunn was ordered to pay restitution to victims totaling $36,500 and special assessments totaling $6,100.

He pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography on June 9.