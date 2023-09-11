HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Triangle Lake Montessori School in High Point will be closed on Tuesday due to an HVAC outage, and Western Guilford High School will operate on a half-day.

The HVAC controls at TLMS are not working properly, so a third party will work Tuesday while the school is out to make repairs, according to a Guilford County Schools news release.

Western Guilford High School will operate on a half-day on Tuesday and learn remotely through Thursday while crews work to repair the HVAC unit, which needs to be shut down.

Students who take the bus will have regular transportation and may come to campus to pick up a device if they do not have one. Students will also get a grab-and-go lunch before dismissal.

Students at each school can pick up meals at 9 a.m. and noon, according to GCS.

Over the summer, the Building Services Department completed nearly 2,000 work orders to address pressing school facility needs ahead of the new school year.

An independent study, funded jointly by the commissioners and school board in 2019, identified more than $2 billion in facility needs, including $500 million in deferred maintenance.

Over the next few years, the district plans to build, rebuild and fully renovate schools across the county.