Light dusting of snow possible in Triad Saturday as snowflakes spotted in Greensboro, Winston-Salem

(WGHP) — Parts of central North Carolina could see some snowflakes Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

FOX8 has already received reports of what appear to be snowflakes in Guilford and Forsyth counties.

“As temps continue to drop this afternoon, northern portions of central NC may see a scattered mix of rain/sleet before likely a brief period of all snow,” NWS said in a post on Twitter at 12:22 p.m. Saturday.

National Weather Service in Raleigh/@NWSRaleigh

The weather service says the Roxboro area and east, along the Virginia border, could see a light dusting through the mid-afternoon.

As of 10:05 a.m., the NWS says temperatures are expected to fall steadily into the 30s to the north and 40s to the south throughout the day, creating the possibility of “a brief period of some wet snow across the northern Piedmont and northern coastal plain counties.”

Any snow accumulation that takes place would likely be limited to a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces.