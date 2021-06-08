Triad wedding industry booms after year of delays: ‘We’re tired and thankful’

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After more than a year of delays and rescheduled dates, Triad wedding vendors are staying busy.

Venues are getting more requests for tours after capacity restrictions were lifted, and some vendors say they’re doing up to five weddings per weekend.

According to the Guilford County Register of Deeds, there have been 1,096 marriage licenses filed so far this year.

There were just over 950 filed during the same time period in 2020. Vendors say a lot of those were celebrations were held on smaller scales, now they’re seeing more people at full capacity.

“Of course we’re tired, but we’re tired and thankful,” said Tracy Wilson, president of Blossoms Florist and Bakery.

Wilson has taken a single day off in the last seven weeks.

“I feel like we’re doing double time to make up for everything, but it’s good,” she said.

Her floral fridge in Jamestown is stocked for weddings this weekend, and her fall calendar is filling up fast.

“Now that we have done a five-wedding weekend several times, I feel we’re organized enough and prepared enough to meet everyone’s expectations and exceed everyone’s expectations,” Wilson said.

Summerfield Farms has seen a steady climb in the number of events hosted on site.

“We have had some people, they want to keep it small keep it outside, keep it safe as always; and as well, some people are ready to have the big guest list which is something we’re happy to do safely,” Event Director Elizabeth Lewis said.

Both vendors are accommodating for more weekday weddings for rescheduled couples.

“We do have lots of elopements, micro weddings, receptions, I think COVID taught us how to handle events differently and everyone is adjusting to that,” Lewis said.

Several vendors said they are booking well into 2022.