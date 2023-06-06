WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The air quality in the Piedmont Triad is being impacted by wildfires in eastern Canada.

“The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) and the Forsyth County Environmental Assistance and Protection issued the air quality alert beginning noon Tuesday. The alert will remain in effect until midnight Wednesday,” the Department of Environmental Quality writes.

Most of North Carolina, including the Piedmont Triad, is under a “Code Orange” while the southeastern parts of the state is in a “Code Yellow.”

The air quality may impact some sensitive groups and there is a visible haze in the Triad, which has even impacted how the moon appeared in the sky on Monday night.

Air quality chart provided by the National Weather Service

The office is warning that pollution levels may be unhealthy for sensitive groups, “including older adults, younger children and those with respiratory conditions such as asthma. These groups may experience health impacts when outdoors for prolonged times during these conditions and are recommended to limit prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.

“The burning of trash and other non-vegetative material is always prohibited, and the burning of leaves, brush, or other vegetation is banned until the alert is over,” Forsyth County Environmental Assistance and Protection writes.

For the latest air quality information, visit the Air Quality Portal online. DEQ’s website has a list of resources for keeping safe around wildfire smoke.