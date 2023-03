(WGHP) — Gun violence is impacting our local emergency rooms.

Dr. Ayesha Lovick is a trauma surgeon at Cone Health.

She spoke with FOX8’s Natalie Wilson on Tuesday evening about the frequency of gun violence cases in emergency rooms.

“We are seeing much younger and younger victims as time progresses,” Dr. Lovick said. “We know that children under the age of 18 are now having increased numbers of gun violence as their cause of death. It’s now the leading cause of death in children.”