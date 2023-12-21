GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Vehicle break-downs like one off Spring Garden Street in Greensboro can happen to anyone.

The busiest holiday travel weekend of the year is here, and EZ Towing and Recovery Manager Rico Gonzalez says the drivers he’s had to help have all had common issues.

“Air pressure in their tires with it being cold. It’s throwing a lot of things off balance. Batteries, too. Make sure they have enough fluids in their vehicles,” Gonzalez said.

On Thursday, Gonzalez and his team had to tow eight Amazon delivery trucks throughout the Triad.

“Drivers getting stuck bringing in packages. This is probably the all-time high this year,” Gonzalez said.

Whether you’re a delivery driver or not, Gonzalez recommends having your vehicle checked by a mechanic.

“Just be alert. Stay alert. Keep your vehicle up, and you’re good to go,” Gonzalez said.

Something to keep in mind when your driving is the Move Over law.

This means when you see emergency vehicles and even tow trucks on the side of the road, you’re required to slow down and switch lanes if you can.

If you don’t follow this law in North Carolina, it’s a $250 ticket.