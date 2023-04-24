(WGHP) — For many, a game of pool is a fun way to pass time with friends. But for one local teen, it’s a lot bigger than just a hobby.

Jas Makhani may only be 13 years old, but with every break shot, he’s breaking barriers.

“I picked the stick up, and I feel like I fell in love ever since I picked it up,” Jas said.

When it comes to the sport of pool, it’s just in Jas’ blood. With his father as the owner of Break Time Billiards in Winston-Salem, the pool hall has always been his second home.

“My dad would bring me here before we had Break Time [Billiards],” Jas said. “We would shoot…and I would watch him. And I was like, ‘yo, this is cool!'”

What started out as a cool hobby quickly developed into running the table.

“I played in the Open Tournament about when I was 12 or 12 and a half, and I beat three of the best players in the area and I was like, ‘I could do this,'” he said.

Now at 13 years old, Jas competes in tournaments almost every weekend. Practicing for hours every single day is the key while making sure his mind is always sharp.

“The mental aspect is, in my opinion, 99% of pool,” he said. “You’ve got to have a good mental game. You can’t be going into a match thinking ‘this guy’s a pro. I lost.’ You’ve got to go and be like, ‘I’m gonna do my best to win.'”

His passion and desire have led to Jas constantly raising the bar for himself and succeeding with every challenge he faces.

“I’m not like no cockiness or anything. I really am like, ‘I just need to play my game ’cause I know what I can do,'” he said.

That confidence led to Jas competing in and winning the CueSports International 9-Ball Junior Tournament in Las Vegas. It’s a title that proved he was one of the best young players in the country.

“I knew I could do it,” he said. “I did it. I played good…every match I was like, ‘I’m not gonna get too confident. Just play each match like I’m playing for $1,000,000. Don’t take any chance for granted.’ That’s exactly what I did.”

Jas returns to the Triad with a new sense of determination, knowing there’s a long road ahead but never forgetting where he started.

“My dad helped me with the basics,” he said. “When I was six, I would come by here. I was not tall enough to do anything. They only had these tables. They didn’t have any of the little ones. So I was playing the big ones.

Every pocketed ball is a new opportunity for Jas. What’s the beginning of winning national championships now could very well turn into a professional career.

“Two years ago? No,” he said regarding his thoughts of becoming a pro. “But now? Yeah. I definitely could see it. I feel like I’m playing really good for my age…’one step at a time.'”

One step, one break and one shot at a time. At 13 years old, Jas knows the best is still yet to come.