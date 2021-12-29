Triad Superintendent grateful after receiving life-saving kidney transplant; ‘a phenomenal thing’

(WGHP) — Kim Norcross is thanking her husband and doctors at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and National Kidney Registry for allowing her to have a life-saving kidney transplant surgery.

Norcross, who is the superintendent at Phoenix Academy Inc. NC Charter School, said with the help of her husband’s kidney donation, it allowed her to be added to the National Kidney Registry list.

Norcross said her health became an issue in March 2020, when she developed a virus and anemia shortly after.

She said she had been on dialysis since August 2020 and her husband was willing to do what was needed to save her life.

During Norcross’ health scare, she said her husband wanted to donate a kidney to her, but unfortunately, the two found out his kidney wasn’t a match. It was donated to a man in Pennsylvania.

“The uncertainty of the outcome of what was going to happen whether you can have a transplant, whether if you have the transplant was it going to make it better or was it going to make it worse, you know these are things you just can’t predict,” said Kim Norcross.

Paul Norcross and his wife Kim were a part of the NKR pair match program, which allowed Paul to give Kim a voucher and be added to the top of the registry list.

The pair match program lets a living kidney donor contribute a kidney to someone on the registry for a voucher they can later redeem when the donor’s loved one needs a kidney.

“It’s a phenomenal thing where you can save a life, and I won’t say that it is easy, there are some hurdles to go through, but it’s very well worth it in the end,” Paul said.

December 14th, Kim received her six-hour, life-saving kidney transplant from a man in Ohio just days before Christmas.

“My goal was to get better so I could be at her wedding and watch my grandchildren grow up if I have any, you know, ’cause it’s one of those things that gives you a reason to live a reason to want and make this work,” Kim said.

Kim Norcross said the best thing is that four people’s lives were saved because of the program, and she gets to see her daughter walk down the aisle in September and be with her family for the holidays.