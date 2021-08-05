Triad students react to UNC System requirement: ‘Get Vaccinated or Get Tested Weekly’

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — All UNC System campuses will operate under a “Get Vaccinated or Get Tested Weekly” requirement this fall, according to the system’s chief of staff.

“Universities are collecting information on students’ vaccination status, and any unvaccinated students will be subject to weekly, or more frequent, testing,” a statement from Norma Houston, chief of staff of the UNC System Office, read.

“Weekly testing, that’s a lot,” UNCG student Brianna Worley said. “I’m open to getting the vaccine, but I need to do my research first I need to do more research before I just hop in and do what everybody else is doing on that.”

Students at UNCG and North Carolina A&T State University said Thursday they haven’t been notified about any changes in requirements.

“I am fully vaccinated, but I just feel like you’re still pushing people to get vaccinated even as they don’t want to do that. I feel like it’s kind of — putting them through that is just not really worth it at the time,” UNCG student Lamya Quarles said.

Sophomore Victor Velazquez hasn’t rolled up his sleeve yet and feels weekly testing might not be realistic.

“Especially with college life, exams going on, it would be kind of like a time conflict with my schedule as well,” he said.

Students say they support other UNCG measures to stop the spread of the delta variant on campus, like mandatory face coverings, capacity limits on indoor gatherings and visitor restrictions.

“I’m hoping things don’t get shut down. I want a normal college experience for juniors and seniors at this point, we want to go out, have fun, it’s our last young years they say, live your life but on lockdown, you can’t do that,” Worley said.

The full statement from the UNC System is posted below:

“We continue to work hard to provide COVID-19 vaccines to all faculty, staff and students, and have so far administered more than 92,000 vaccinations at our campus clinics.

This fall, all campuses will operate under a ‘Get Vaccinated or Get Tested Weekly’ requirement for students. Universities are collecting information on students’ vaccination status, and any unvaccinated students will be subject to weekly, or more frequent, testing.

This week, President Hans will issue guidance to chancellors on extending the ‘Get Vaccinated or Get Tested Weekly’ standard to faculty and staff. Chancellors have full authority to implement these measures as best meets the unique circumstances and conditions of their campuses. It is only fair that we ask our employees to abide by the same safety protocols we’ve already put in place for our students.”