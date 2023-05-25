(WGHP) — Last weekend’s dangerous donut stunts in the Lawndale Shopping Center were better suited for a racetrack, and several local racers say that’s exactly where it belongs.

A group called 336Meets organizes track nights at Caraway Speedway near Asheboro where people can drift, race, do donuts or other car tricks to their heart’s desire for $10 at least once a month.

Fun fact: it’s called hooning, which means reckless driving.

“There’s tons of people ready to hype you up. It really can feel like fast and the furious,” said Micah Andrew, photographer and videographer at Economy Express.

He shoots video of both legal and illegal street takeovers and the events at the speedway.

“There’s a lot of people who are enthusiastic about cars and drifting out there, and they just don’t know about the tracks or they’re too afraid to come to the tracks, so having someone talk to them and say there’s a safe alternative where you can grow your skills,” Andrew said.

At an illegal parking lot takeover, there’s no one to help if things go south. That’s not the case at a 336Meets event.

“It’s a full on track day. We’ve got EMS fire and … safety guys. We hire off-duty officers to be our security,” said Justin Nifong, 336Meets organizer.

Nifong says that while the event is safer, what happens on the track is still wild.

“Our goal is to have it as safe as possible with as few rules as possible,” he said.

They’ve both participated before and say the adrenaline rush of what happens behind the wheel is indescribable.

“It’s fun and terrifying at the same time … you’re pushing it really close to the edge. You’re going full throttle with it trying not to crash,” Andrew said.

And part of the glory is in the show itself.

“In downtown Greensboro, in High Point, in Winston, when all of the illegal groups get together … the goal is to put on a show, and everyone comes together and does it,” Nifong said.

At 336Meets events, crowds are kept behind a line because Nifong has seen firsthand what happens when drifting goes wrong.

“It’s terrifying seeing cars go within inches of people or sometimes people might get clipped by one,” he said.

They say drifting and hooning is all about community, and there’s no reason why you can’t take that camaraderie to the track.

They also say they understand why people call police and sympathize with people who see property damage, get woken up in the middle of the night or think the car noises are gunshots.

336Meets has information online and on Instagram.