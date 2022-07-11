KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WGHP) — Two of North Carolina’s musical greats will soon have their spot in the state’s Music Hall of Fame.

Singer-songwriter Janet Paschal grew up in Reidsville and now lives in Burlington. She got her start at the age of 18 singing with The LeFevres, who later changed their name to the Rex Nelon Singers.

“Janet’s talent was heavily influenced by her musical family and their connection to the church during her childhood,” the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame said in a news release.

After going solo, Paschal sang with the likes of Rev. Billy Graham, Bill & Gloria Gaither, Jimmy Swaggart and others.

You may recognize her #1 hits “Hide Me Sweet Rock of Ages” and “Take These Burdens.”

She has received multiple Dove Awards, Singing News Fan Awards, Grammy nominations and an induction into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame.

Soon, visitors to the NCMHOF museum will be able to see her performance dress, her key to the City of Reidsville and multiple awards as part of what the hall of fame called “an eclectic collection of memorabilia” donated by Paschal to the museum. Paschal herself will cut the ribbon to her exhibit on induction day on Oct. 20 at the Gem Theatre in Kannapolis.

Paschal won’t be the only name familiar to the Triad joining the hall of fame.

Charlie Poole, namesake of the Charlie Poole Music Festival in Eden, will also join the hall of fame.

“Charlie was a country music pioneer, banjo player, recording artist, songwriter and leader of the North Carolina Ramblers, a string band that recorded many popular songs in the early 1900s, according to the City of Kannapolis. “His hits including ‘Don’t Let Your Deal Go Down Blues’ were considered country music mega hits of its time. Charlie strongly influenced later banjo players, including those who would become the creators of bluegrass and modern country music such as Earl Scruggs, Don Reno and Snuffy Jenkins.”

Tickets for the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame are available at NorthCarolinaMusicHallofFame.org.