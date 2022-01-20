Triad school districts plan delays, remote learning for Friday ahead of second round of winter weather

(WGHP) — School districts changed schedules as roads recovered from Sunday’s snowstorm, and now a second round of winter weather threatens to undo some of the progress made by plows and this week’s higher temperatures.

So far, here are the decisions that have come down through Piedmont Triad school districts:

On Thursday afternoon, FOX8 crews saw that most roads in Guilford and Forsyth counties appeared clear, but there are still problem areas.

School district leaders say bus stops and neighborhood roads are the main issue. If all the bus stops aren’t clear of ice, it can be dangerous when busses get rolling early in the morning.

Both Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools shared photos of the back roads so the community could see the kinds of road troubles they’re dealing with.

Multiple days of warmer temperatures have help[ed to melt icy spots, but according to transportation leaders, the rain could present a problem.

“Tomorrow morning, as well as Saturday morning, I would expect it to be very icy and so the road may not have heavy accumulation on it, but it may have black ice on it,” said Brad Wall with NCDOT Division 7. “Folks need to be really aware of that.”