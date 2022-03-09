Triad restaurants considering raising prices to survive

(WGHP) — Triad restaurants are considering raising their prices to survive as gas prices continue to go up.

The owners of Elizabeth’s Pizza in Thomasville off Highway 109 tells FOX8 that they have only raised their price 30 cents in the last 2.5 years.

Now the price hike may have to be more serious.

“It’s getting to the point where it’s kind of ridiculous,” said Raffaele Di Puorto.

He’s the manager at the restaurant and says his profits are getting sliced because food distributors are charging more to deliver his supplies.

Even the mozzarella cheese you enjoy on your favorite pizza is costing at least 30 cents more than it did last week.

While it may not seem like much, Di Puorto says it adds up.

“When you order about 50 cases a week, every week it’s 3-500 dollars we bite the bullet on,” he said.

What used to be a $2 fuel charge for each truck bringing supplies is now costing managers $7.

The average price of gas in North Carolina according to AAA is $4.13 cents, which is about 12 cents below the national average of $4.25.

So the next time you see prices hitting record numbers, remember there are no winners here.

“Be patient. We’re business owners, customer service, we’re in a tough time. Our small mom and pops are fighting every day,” Di Puorto said. “It’s getting pretty tough to survive out there now.”

The increase in gas prices is also affecting delivery drivers who bring your order to your door.

We reached out to DoorDash’s corporate office to see how they are offsetting the cost of gas for drivers.

They released the following statement:

“We are proud to provide Dashers with access to discounts on gas and other car maintenance to help them maximize their earnings, including 2% cashback on gas at any station for DasherDirect cardholders, and making additional car maintenance discount available for all Dashers. We’re always eager to hear from Dashers on ways we can support them and provide meaningful resources on and off the road.”