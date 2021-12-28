Triad responds after CDC halves isolation time for patients who test positive for COVID-19

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — “I think it’s great news. We were quite frankly worried about the old isolation period of preserving a workforce,” said Dr. John Sanders, chief of infectious disease at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Preserving the workforce is one of the reasons Sanders applauds the new move of cutting the isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five.

“Urgent needs have to be filled. We have long known the quarantine was set at conservative levels. Most people have passed a long infectiousness, but we were still quarantining them,” said Sanders.

“I felt a little symptom, so I decided to get tested to see if I was good,” said Kylar Evans.

Evans showed up Tuesday afternoon at Bethany Medical Center in High Point to get tested for the virus. He says he’s not vaccinated but thinks the ever-changing guidance is confusing and people should be able to make their own decisions.

“I think you should do what works for you. If you have to quarantine for 5 days, quarantine for 5 days, 7 days, 13 days, whatever you feel,” said Evans.

“I agree with it to an extent,” said Tracey Leach.

Leach tested positive for the COVID-19 almost a week ago. He feels differently about the new recommendations.

“I believe those who are unvaccinated–and that’s their decision–I think 10 days is the way to go because you can feel much sicker that way,” said Leach. “For those fully vaccinated like myself, I haven’t really shown many symptoms at all. I feel fantastic. I feel the five days makes sense in that way.”

He says being off from work and staying at home to quarantine is not an option for everyone.

“Some jobs work with you, allow you to work from home. Some you can’t really do that. So, it really depends on vaccination status that plays a large role in when you can be released to go back,” he said.

Sanders admits there may be some hiccups along the way, but believes the move is a happy medium of decreasing the spread of the virus, while also minimizing the human impact or shutting everything down.

Sanders said, “Are we going to see some people who go back to work who meet their five days and socialize might still be spreading the viruses? There’ll be a few cases that might help continue to drive the pandemic. Will it decrease the impact of everything else? I think so. I think decreasing the impact on everything else is a vital activity.”

The other part of the CDC recommendations is masking up. For an additional layer of protection, Sanders recommends swapping the cloth mask for a surgical N-95 mask.