Triad residents see city worker shortage affecting public services like trash pick-up

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Have you wondered why your leaves haven’t been picked up lately, or your garbage is still sitting on the curb?

Officials said COVID is to blame, resulting in labor shortages.

Triad city officials tell FOX8 public service employees across the Piedmont-Triad are working overtime and on altered schedules.

Triad city officials said there is also a struggle to fill positions, combined with caused delays in services your hard-earned tax dollars paid for.

Winston Salem Human Resource Director Dr. Marquis H. Barnett said COVID has done a great deal of damage to businesses nationwide and is also to blame for employee shortages you have seen locally.

“The great recession of 2008 we were looking for people to take jobs, what we’re dealing with now is the inability for us to get people to come into these roles,” said Barnett.

Residents living in the Piedmont Triad have seen delays in everyday services like trash pick-up and leaf removal due to the staffing shortages in High Point, Winston Salem, Greensboro, and Burlington.

Managing Director for Communications engagement of High Point, Jeron Hollis, said officials know of the ongoing problems and are working to keep services moving with the limited manpower.

“We have a dedicated leadership that has identified that we do have these issues, and we are working hard to try and address them in the meantime. We are going to do our best to make sure that there aren’t any interruptions in service,” said Hollis.

Greensboro city administrators have gone to social media to tell residents of changing waste collection times.

Triad officials said they are working with employment agencies to help fill hundreds of spots in local government positions.