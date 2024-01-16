(WGHP) — In a region witnessing massive growth and major corporations seemingly making announcements about their plan to come to the Triad every week, the local real estate landscape is poised for a surge in demand for family homes.

To stay ahead of these trends, the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association is reaching out to the community for assistance through a new housing needs survey. The survey aims to address the current shortage of housing inventory in Greensboro.

President of the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association Marvette Artis believes that the collected data will be instrumental in meeting the challenge of providing affordable, attainable, and sustainable housing.

“What type of housing is needed and at what price range? Are they skilled workers? What is their income, and what can they afford?” Artis said.

The ongoing Carolina Core Housing Study, led by the Greensboro Regional Realtors Association, will collect data from both homeowners and employers. Employers, in particular, play a important role in shaping the housing needs of their workforce. Marvette Artis said,

“Employers are basically helping us to see the type of individuals they are hiring, so that gives us an idea of housing that’s going to be needed for their employees,” Artis said.

Covering a stretch of 20 counties from west of Winston-Salem to Fayetteville, the Carolina Core is a 120+ mile corridor experiencing significant economic growth with businesses like Boom Supersonic, Wolfspeed and Toyota establishing a presence.

“This 120-plus-mile stretch down the 421 corridor is going to be awesome for all. It’s going to be an incredible study, and the results are going to help all those counties for the next three to five years,” Artis said.

While data provides a roadmap, it’s on developers and homeowners to take action.

“Right now, we are in a position where we need more inventory … Hopefully, we get that through new construction and current homeowners downsizing or rightsizing into a new home and having their home available to sell,” Artis said.

The survey is expected to conclude in mid-2024 and takes around five minutes to complete. It’s open to anyone in the Carolina Core.