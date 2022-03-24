GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Although deaths continued to outpace births, most counties in the Piedmont Triad showed very small increases in population in the past year, data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau showed.

This was part of a report that showed by more than 73% of counties in the U.S. experienced a year-over-year natural decrease – when deaths exceeded births – as the effects of COVID-19 showed significant impact, a report from the bureau said.

[Source: U.S. Census Bureau]

The number of counties showing natural decreases spiked from 45.5% before the pandemic, in 2019, and 55.5% in 2020. Some 973,000 have died from COVID-19, based on the most recent figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Population shifts based on 2021 calculations across the Triad – and North Carolina – have increased from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021. The state estimate shows an increase of 17,789 residents – which is about a 1% change – and that was felt dramatically in the metropolitan areas of Charlotte and Raleigh, which, by strict numbers, ranked No. 9 and 10 nationally for growth.

Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia increased by 31,381, and Raleigh-Cary was up by 28,186. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington grew the most (by more than 97,000), and all top growth areas were in southern states: Texas had four – Houston, Austin and San Antonio were the other three – North Carolina had two, and Arizona (Phoenix-Mesa), California (San Bernadino), Georgia (Atlanta) and Florida (Tampa-St. Pete) formed the top 10.

In the Triad, Alamance County (2,035), Forsyth (2,790), Davidson (1,506) and Guilford (1,063) showed the biggest increases from 2020 to 2021. Wilkes County (-65) and Surry (-101) were the only counties among the 15 to show losses. Davie County saw the greatest increase by percentage, with 1.7%. Alleghany was next at 1.4%.

Deaths surpass births

Guilford County continues to show net population increases and more births than deaths. (Getty Images)

But that trend changes dramatically when you examine that “natural decrease” the Census Bureau noted. North Carolina saw a natural loss of 855, and all but two of those 15 counties in the Triad declined by at least a few.

Guilford County showed net growth of population by 282, and Forsyth County was up by 99. Davidson County had the worst year-over-year decline (-453), followed by Rockingham (-406), Wilkes (-301) and Randolph (-270).

Wake and Durham counties, by comparison, saw plus numbers of 3,424 and 315, respectively.

Guilford County had the greatest increase in births (up 4,354 from 2020), followed by Forsyth (3,120) and Alamance (1,321). Deaths increased the most in Guilford (4,072), followed by Forsyth (3,021), Alamance, Randolph and Davidson, as most track population totals.

The statistics released today include population estimates and components of change for the nation’s 384 metropolitan statistical areas, 543 micropolitan statistical areas and 3,143 counties, the bureau’s release said.

Shelby, N.C., was one of two metro areas (along with Moses Lake, Washington) to surpass 100,000 residents for the first time. Shelby hit 100,359.

Cleveland County was one of four counties to cross 100,000 in 2021 and is now at 100,359. The others are Lancaster County, South Carolina (just south of Charlotte), Bastrop County, Texas, and Grant County, Washington.

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach on the South Carolina/North Carolina border ranked No. 3 on the list of areas that grew by the greatest percentage, up by 3.7% to 509,794 residents. St. George, Utah, (5.1%) and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, (4.1%) grew faster. Most growth areas were areas where retirees settle.

Maricopa County, Arizona, Collin County, Texas, and Riverside County, California, showed the greatest numeric increases. The biggest declines were in Los Angeles, New York County and Cook County, Illinois (Chicago).

All counties in Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island experienced natural decrease. States with the highest percentages of counties with net domestic migration loss (people moving from one area to another within the United States) were Alaska (80%), Louisiana (71.9%) and Illinois (65.7%).

Maricopa County gained the most (46,866) residents from domestic migration, followed by Riverside County, California (31,251), and Collin County (30,191). Los Angeles County, experienced the greatest net domestic migration loss (179,757 residents), followed by New York County (113,642).