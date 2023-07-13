HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Soon it will be a lot easier for women to get their hands on birth control.

On Thursday, the Federal Drug Administration approved Opill, which is the first nonprescription drug to prevent pregnancy.

It will be up to the manufacturer when this rolls out. Now that they have the green light from the FDA, we could see the nonprescription birth control pills in stores and available online early in 2024.

“It is not every day that we get a prescription drug that becomes available over the counter so definitely interesting,” said Pharmacist Sam Forrester from Deep River Drug.

Forrester says birth control is one of the most common prescriptions they fill at Deep River Drug in High Point.

“There are actually, believe it or not, tons of different birth controls, and they come in different combinations,” Forrester said.

The new over-the-counter option Opill is a once-a-day pill with an active ingredient that has been in birth control pills since the 1970s.

“It has been around a long time but always been necessary to have a prescription to have it,” Forrester said.

Since this is the first of its kind, local pharmacies need to sort out the details.

“Will it be something that we just stock on the shelf? Will it be something we keep behind the counter so that we can ensure we do get that face-to-face interaction with the patient?” Forrester said.

The side effects of Opill are like other birth control options, including, irregular bleeding, headaches, dizziness, cramps or bloating.

“I would advise anybody that is wanting to take it to make sure to check with your pharmacist to see if there are any drug interactions to make sure that they are using it safely and effectively,” Forrester said.

There will be no age requirement to purchase the pills. However, the drug’s manufacturer has not shared how much it will cost.

“It will certainly be another avenue for folks, particularly ones that don’t have a primary care physician or an OB that can write a prescription for them,” Forrester said.

Opill will be the only over-the-counter option. All other birth control will still be available with a prescription.