Triad performance arts venues ready to open to the public

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Local performing arts venues are ready to open the curtains as soon as possible — and do it as safely as possible for everyone.

Recently, the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Greensboro sent surveys to season ticket holders to get information from spectators as they prepare for the venue’s grand opening.

Public Relations Manager Andrew Brown said similar surveys have been sent in recent weeks by other state performance arts venues, including DPAC and Blumenthal in Charlotte.

Deborah Hayes, chair of the Board of Trustees at the Triad Stage Greensboro, said they are waiting for bigger markets like Broadway in New York City to set the tone for safety precautions in smaller regional venues like the Triad Stage.

“I think we are taking a bit of a wait-and-see approach to see how those protections work on Broadway and how they can be translated to smaller regional theaters like ours,” Hayes said.

Hayes said the Triad Stage is planning to reopen in the fall with more solidified guidelines for spectators and cast members. The board also plans to have their performance calendar set before opening night as well.