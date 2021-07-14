Triad parents anxious to hear Gov. Cooper’s decision on masks in schools

(WGHP) — A big controversy as students head back to class is whether or not they should be required to wear masks.

Gov. Roy Cooper is set to decide by the end of the month and parents are anticipating his decision.

One Triad mom said she and her family just moved here during the pandemic and she decided to keep her daughter from going to kindergarten because of the mask mandate.

She says she didn’t want that to be her child’s first school experience.

Other parents said they hope it will be left up to the parents on whether or not their kids wear a mask at school.

School districts in the Triad are awaiting Cooper’s guidance on whether or not all kids will be able to go without masks or if everyone is required to wear one.

This despite the CDC recommending vaccinated students can ditch the masks.

“We’ve got a period of time here where we can work out some of this controversy before students come back into school for August and the fall and we look forward to working with the local school boards,” Cooper said. “We’re looking at it now and potential revisions.”

In Davidson County, more than 15,000 school-aged kids ages 12-17 have at least one shot.

In Guilford County, that number is roughly 26 percent of that age group.

In Alamance County and Forsyth counties, it is 4 percent.

But some students being vaccinated isn’t enough for some Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools students.

“They can still pass it and with flu season coming in soon, that’s something you have to watch out for,” said Madelyn Rowland, a WSFCS seventh grader.

Rowland wants to keep the masks on in fear of COVID and other diseases that could spread.

“The sooner that you do this and get the COVID to a good place where it needs to be then that’s when we can go mask free,” Rowland said.

Her parents are allowing her to make the decision on whether or not to get the shot.

“I kind of left it up to them because they see more around their age group what’s going on. I can only speculate every kid has their own way of being,” parent Devaughn Wharton said.

While no school district in our area has made the decision on mask-wearing in the class for next semester, other parents agree the families should have a say in the decision.

“If they don’t feel comfortable, I feel that they should have the choice to not wear one,” parent Kevin Fleck said.

Some North Carolina school districts have taken it into their own hands.

Union County Schools and Rowan-Salisbury Schools have both decided to bring students back without requiring them to wear masks.