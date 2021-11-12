Triad organizations hold virtual discussion on combating youth violence

(WGHP) — Several local grassroots organizations held a discussion pinpointing what is needed in the community to help steer kids away from violence.

Leaders spoke about more funding from city officials for programs and what programs in place are more effective than others.

The virtual roundtable included leaders from groups like Youth Collaborative, Our Kijiji, Pastors, Triad Restorative Justice, 10K Fearless, Lit City, and Beating Up Bad Habits.

Youth Collaborative Outreach Specialist and Co-founder of “Project X” Kayla Steele said the recent spike in gun violence sparked the roundtable talk.

“Lately, the topic of violence within Winston-Salem, Forsyth County has become a hot topic, and it needed to because it has gotten increasingly worse, so people are coming together to talk about the programs that do exist,” Steele said.

Steel said organizations see first-hand what is working to combat juvenile violence, but more help from the community is needed.

Steele said programs like “Project X” help with services for gang-involved youth or those at risk of joining gangs. The program helps with mentoring, GED programs, 16-week interpersonal skills sessions, and more.

“I think the only way change in the community can is if we as a community come together to make that happen,” Steele said.