Triad natives dominate North Carolina’s 2021 HBCU scholars

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGHP) — Five local, exceptional students at HBCUs around North Carolina have been chosen by the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities announced Tuesday its eighth cohort of HBCU Scholars.

The HBCU Scholars program recognizes 86 students for various accomplishments across fields like academics and civic engagement.

Over 200 students applied from all 54 of our nation’s HBCUs.

“The HBCU Scholars announced today all have demonstrated remarkable dedication to their learning and exemplify the talent that our nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities have nurtured for generations,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The students who hold this honor are committed to creating a more just and equitable society through their civic engagement. They are leaders and change-makers in their communities, and I cannot wait to learn from them as they serve as ambassadors both for the White House Initiative and their institutions of higher education.”

HBCU Scholars are invited to the 2021 HBCU Week National Annual Conference, which will take place September 7-10. They will participate in sessions about entrepreneurship, innovation, and personal and professional development.

Piedmont-Triad natives make up five of North Carolina’s seven HBCU Scholars. Efland natives Milosh McAdoo and Rachel Richards, who both attend NC A&T, Jamestown’s Shemika Summer who is going to school at Shaw University in Raleigh and Winston-Salem native Varvara Papakonstantinou who is currently enrolled at Livingstone College in Salisbury are our HBCU Scholars.

Our other North Carolina HBCU Scholars are Raven Hamilton of Charlotte, Derrick Stanfield from Durham and Efhe Ikharo of Raleigh.

Congratulations to our North Carolina scholars!