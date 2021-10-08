Triad mother discusses life after daughter’s overdose, weekend event in her honor

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Nearly five years ago, Claudia Marini lost her daughter Madison to a fatal overdose at a Taco Bell in King. Days later, she sat down with FOX8 for the first time, detailing her daughter’s journey from straight-A student-athlete to addict.

Her message spread to millions of people around the world.

“When they realize who I am, they’ll tell me, ‘That story, that first story you did, changed my whole life. I didn’t want my mom to be like you have been, in that pain,’” Marini said.

The following year, Marini decided she needed to do something to keep Madison’s memory alive, and the Maddie’s Miles 5K was born.

She soon found it transformed into something much larger than Maddie.

“It allows for remembering all of those that have died, and then it allows for families who just need to be around others who are going through the same thing, some comfort and some love,” she said.

This Saturday marks the fifth annual Maddie’s Miles. It will be held at Jamison Park in Winston-Salem, starting at 9 a.m. The fundraising before and at the event provides people struggling with addiction the resources they need to escape it.

Marini shares more about her transformation from grieving mother to advocate, as well as details about the race, in the video above.