DAVIDSON COUNTY N.C. (WGHP) — Tashenma and Zavious Mack always knew they wanted to be parents.

“We had just gotten married in 2021, so finding out we were pregnant and starting our family was very exciting for us,” Tashenma said.

At first the mom-to-be enjoyed an uneventful pregnancy, but that all changed shortly after hitting the halfway mark.

“Around March or April, I started feeling really bad,” recalled Tashenma. “(I was) losing my breath a lot, not being able to talk and gaining a bunch of weight.”

Doctors diagnosed her with preeclampsia and high blood pressure, which are serious conditions that can cause stroke and seizures. Tashenma was admitted to Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center where she would have to stay for monitoring and treatment until she delivered.

“Most women are pregnant 40 weeks, and to know that we’re going on 23 or 24 weeks (gestation) and that she wouldn’t come home for a long , long time,” said Zavious Mack. “But it came a lot faster than we expected.

Baby Zalani was born by c-section at 25 weeks gestation, weighing just over one pound and was sent to the NICU for care. Tashenma’s condition improved within days of delivering Zalani and she was released from the hospital. But she wasn’t out of the woods just yet.

“This is a patient who thought her pregnancy was going to last so much longer, had to go through a c-section, had to endure all this blood pressure treatment, who, after delivery, had a baby in the NICU that required a lot of time and attention,” said Dr. Edward Rives, an OBGYN with Novant Health WomanCare who delivered Zalani. “This isn’t someone who we would expect to come to the office every few days for a blood pressure check.

According to Dr. Rives, Tashenma was a perfect candidate for Novant Health’s new Remote Blood Pressure Monitoring Program. It allows patients to check their own blood pressure and enter the data into an online portal.

“When they’re enrolled, they get a blood pressure cuff and they use an application to record the values that they get at home.” said Dr. Rives. “There’s also a little questionnaire about symptoms that are commonly concerning for worsening blood pressure.”

Nurses get and evaluate the submitted data in real-time and can communicate with patients by text, phone call or video chat. Since it was launched last June, the Remote Blood Pressure Monitoring program has grown from one nurse to four with between 50 and 70 patients enrolled at any given time.

“We know rates of mortality, unfortunately, among African American mothers compared to white mothers is about three times higher and that’s something we’re working to not only understand but to combat,” said Dr. Rives. “Understanding those social determinates of health and really understanding the person and not just the diagnoses, helps us use tools like this one to improve everyone’s outcomes.”

And with a new miracle baby by the name of Zalani who needs her mom healthy– there’s only one acceptable outcome.

“Every day we just look at her in awe,” said Tashenma. “It’s just amazing how far she’s come.

The Remote Blood Pressure Monitoring program is offered to patients at a low or no cost and the equipment is free. Novant Health plans to expand it into the Charlotte market next.