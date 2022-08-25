(WGHP) — Mayors from multiple cities in the Piedmont Triad all met with realtors on Tuesday to talk about economic development.

Doug Copeland, the executive director of Furnitureland contract, said they came together to “discuss with mayors today success we’ve had with economic development and what it means for these communities, an increased demand on infrastructure, increased demand on education, increased demand on all the resources we enjoy and how we prepare for that.”

During the meeting, the mayors also address zoning, sewer lines and water reservoirs.

This was the first mayor panel since 2019.